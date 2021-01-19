JP McManus Pro-Am postponed until 2022

The JP McManus Pro-Am is postponed until 4-5 July 2022.

The event’s Steering Committee today confirmed the rescheduling of the 2021 tournament, which was due to be held this July (5th & 6th) at Adare Manor, Co. Limerick.

The postponement comes amid the continuing uncertainty around large-scale gatherings taking place both in Ireland and across the globe. It was decided the event would be better facilitated in 2022 as over 40,000 spectators were expected to attend.

The tournament sold out before its initial scheduling (July 2020) and all caps purchased to date will be valid for the 2022 tournament, as will all on-site parking and Park & Ride passes.

Spectators who wish to be refunded for their ticket caps are advised to visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com.

Eight of the world’s top 10 players had been confirmed for the 6th edition of the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The impressive list of players set to attend included Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

The 2019 British Open Champion Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, former Major winners Graeme McDowell and Pádraig Harrington were also to participate.

The JP McManus Pro-Am Committee will release more information about the rescheduled tournament in due course.

The Pro-Am will now take place on July 4th and 5th 2022 at the Tom Fazio redesigned golf course. Charitable organisations in the Mid-West will benefit from the 2022 event.

