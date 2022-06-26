La Petite Coco wins Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh

2 total views, 2 views today

La Petite Coco (9/1) won the Group 1 Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh on Sunday, the final day of the three-day Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival.

Trained by Paddy Toomey and ridden by Billy Lee, the Ruler Of The World filly took the €177,000 first prize in the colours of Team Valor LLC.

The English raider, My Astra, from the William Haggas yard, started the 1 mile 2 furlong race as the 11/4 favourite but had to give way to La Petite Coco by half a length.

Rosscarbery (20/1), also trained by Paddy Toomey, was third past the post but was subsequently disqualified following a stewards’ enquiry.

The Ger Lyons-handled Thunder Kiss (40/1) was promoted to third place for jockey Colin Keane and owners Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd.

Justify and Galileo offspring win

The regally-bred Statuette (4/6f) took the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes over 6 furlongs. The daughter of Justify, carrying the Magnier colours, had three-parts of a length in hand on the Donnacha O’Brien-handled Badb (25/1), with the same distance back to Matilda Picotte (18/1) in third.

Proud And Regal (16/1) won the opening Barrownstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden for trainer Donnacha O’Brien and jockey Cillian Leonard.

The well-bred son of Galileo, carrying the colours of Derrick Smith, is a full-brother to five-time winner Mekong River.

Coumshingaun (10/1) took the Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes Handicap for seven-pound claimer Jamie Powell and handler Kevin Coleman.The Fastnet Rock filly was the bottom weight in the race and claimed the €14,750 first prize for successful owner Eileen Coleman.

The €100,000 Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap (Premier Handicap) over five furlongs went the way of Ano Syra (9/2) for trainer Johnny Fehan and jockey Jamie Powell, the second part of Powell’s first career double.

The Coolmore-bred four-year-old Galileo colt HMS Seahorse was one of the most impressive winners of the weekend when claiming the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Ragusa” Handicap for trainer Paul Nolan and rider Colin Hayes.

