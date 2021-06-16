Market Movers on Day 2 of Royal Ascot

There has been a large spread of money across the Royal Ascot card today, but the most eye-catching move is for Kaboo in the Windsor Castle Stakes, according to Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes:

“The most eye-catching move though is for Kaboo in the Windsor Castle Stakes, who has been backed from 33/1 into 8/1 having never stepped foot on a racecourse.”

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
Twilight Gleaming                 9/4 from 7/2
Quick Suzy                          9/1 from 12/1
Illustrating                          10/1 from 12/1

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
Dancing King                        13/2 from 14/1
Kyprios                                8/1 from 16/1
Law Of The Sea                    16/1 from 25/1

3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
Double Or Bubble                      11/2 from 14/1
Champers Elysees                      8/1 from 14/1
Parent’s Prayer                         10/1 from 16/1

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
Astro King                                 13/2 from 12/1
Haqeeqy                                   15/2 from 10/1
Matthew Flinders                       15/2 from 16/1
Brunch                                     10/1 from 16/1

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
Dig Two                                   8/1 from 10/1
Kaboo                                     8/1 from 33/1
Amazonian Dream                    28/1 from 50/1

6.10pm Kensington Palace Handicap
Dreamloper                                  4/1 from 7/1
Ffion                                            8/1 from 16/1

