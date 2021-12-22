Membership of Seven Worlds Racing Club – an ideal Christmas gift

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
One year membership of Seven Worlds Racing Club costs only €350.

 1 total views,  1 views today

Looking for a late Christmas present for a sports fan? How about membership of a racing club?

Seven Worlds Racing Club is currently accepting new members and is certainly an option worth considering.

The Club has two horses, Seven Worlds, a four-year-old gelded son of No Nay Never and Brokers Tip, a three-year-old gelded son of Anjaal. Both horses are trained on The Curragh by Darren Bunyan.

Membership benefits of the Seven Worlds Racing Club include free admission tickets to race meetings where a club horse runs, a share of prize-money won, stable visits to Darren Bunyan’s, a membership pack with branded merchandise, membership card, access to the Club app, regular features magazine and a loyalty discount, to name but a few.

Twelve month membership costs €350 and there is a guarantee of no further costs throughout the 12-month period. The Seven Worlds Racing Club also has a pay quarterly option, as well as a special offer of €650 if two people join – giving a saving of €50.

If you don’t want to head into the traffic jams in your local town in the coming days, and still don’t have some Christmas presents, then perhaps this is a good option, as you can join Seven Worlds Racing Club from the comfort of your home via your computer or mobile phone.

For further details on joining Seven Worlds Racing Club, log on to www.sevenworldsracingclub.com. There is an FAQ section available on their website at: https://sevenworldsracingclub.com/faqs.php

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here