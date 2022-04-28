Mullins and Townend Grade 1 double at Punchestown

6 total views, 6 views today

Reigning Ladbrokes Stayers Hurdle champion at Punchestown Klassical Dream (11/10) successfully defended his title this afternoon.

In the colours of Joanne Coleman, the Paul Townend mount looked comfortable throughout the nearly 3 mile event. As the came into the home straight, the Cork rider oozed confidence on the previous 7-time winner. Once the Closutton favourite was asked to make his move, he cruised easily past the longtime front runner Gentlemansgame and Rachael Blackmore.

Ashdale Bob (11/2) was eventually Klassical Dream’s nearest rival but a length-and-a-quarter separated them at the line. The brave Gentlemansgame (10/1)stayed on for third spot, a further two-and-a-half lengths behind the runner up.

For the third day in a row, the main highlight went to the Paul Townend-Willie Mullins combination, having harvested the Grade 1 races so far during this year’s Festival.

15 year old Ballyboker Bridge wins La Touche Cup

Fifteen-year-old Ballyboker Bridge won the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Steeplechase for Kildare trainer Peter Maher. The bay gelded son of Gold Well, who had previously won three of his 27 races, and had attained 13 places, was retired by his handler after the race.

👏 A special performance Townend and Mullins successfully teamed up again later in the day to win the other Grade 1 contest. Blue Lord (2/1f) outgunned Coeur Sublime (20/1) and Rachael Blackmore to claim the Barberstown Castle Novice Steeplechase over 2 miles. There was only a head separating the two at the death. 👑 The Lord lays down the law at @punchestownrace A game performance from Blue Lord who lands the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase to record his second G1 victory of the season @WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend | @simon_munir | #PTown22 pic.twitter.com/l0urKitJJ9 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 28, 2022 At the age of 15, Ballyboker Bridge rolls back the years to record a second win in the La Touche Cup for Peter Maher @punchestownrace | #PTown22 pic.twitter.com/J0fQS836u0 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 28, 2022

The opening Specialist Joinery Group Handicap Hurdle went to 10/1 chance Broomfield Hall under Luke Dempsey as he held off the race 100/30 favourite Gin Coco by a length, with Pike County (28/1) a length-and-a-quarter further back in third.

Robbie Power and Henry De Bromhead teamed up to take the www.pigsback.com Handicap Chase with Magic Daze (3/1). The winner who kept in well in the run in beat Mt Leinster (7/2) and Sil Ver Klass (11/1). Following his win, jockey Robbie Power confirmed that he will retire after tomorrow’s Punchestown Champion Hurdle, Friday’s feature race.

Local trainer Denis Cullen provided top owner JP McManus with a winner in the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle when the Niall Flynn-bred A Great View took the honours at 10/1. In the hands of Mark Walsh, A Great View had two-and-three-quarter lengths in hand on Bugs Moran (11/1) with 14/1 chance Maze Runner next home in third in the 25-runner handicap.

Lilith (4/1) and Rex Dingle provided the visitors with their first win of the Festival 2022 when the Henry Honeyball runner claimed the Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase at 7.10.

