Munster Rugby announces pre-season games against Bath and Exeter

Munster Rugby has confirmed two pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2021-22 campaign against Premiership clubs Bath and Exeter Chiefs.

Munster host Bath at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 4, before travelling to Devon for a clash with Exeter Chiefs the following Saturday, September 11.

Both games kick-off at 3pm. They will provide preparation for the  the first round of United Rugby Championship fixtures scheduled for the final weekend of September.

Ticket details for the home game with Bath will be confirmed.

Saturday 4th September
Munster v Bath, Thomond Park, 3pm.
Ticket details to follow.

Saturday 11th September
Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Sandy Park, 3pm.

Tickets for the away game at Exeter are available at www.exeterchiefs.co.uk.

