O’Donovan & McCarthy win European Championships gold

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have done it again, winning gold in the LM2x at the European Championships.

The West Cork duo have continued their success streak, adding more silverware to their collection.

O’Donovan and McCarthy made their usual solid start placing them in the middle of the field. Their second half of the race saw them consistently find the speed to pull through every crew ahead.

The Swiss double went out hard, leading to the 1 kilometre and holding onto the Irish coming into the last quarter. In the end, they just couldn’t keep up with the Cork duo, dropping back into third position crossing the line.

Aoife Casey (UCC RC) in the A Final of the LW1x just missed out on the medals by a mere 1.4 seconds.

The PR2 Mix2x of Katie O’Brien (Galway RC) and Steven McGowan (Galway RC) put in a strong showing in their A Final, finishing in fourth position.

In an extremely tight race, the Lightweight Women’s Double of Margaret Cremen and Lydia Heaphy finished just outside of the medals in fourth position.

