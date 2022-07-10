Paul O’Shea and Imerald Van’t Voorhof win $500,000 QE II Cup

3 total views, 3 views today

Paul O’Shea and Imerald Van’t Voorhof won the five-star ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Spruce Meadows, Canada, last night.

A total of 31 combinations qualified for the two round $500,000 Grand Prix, with only the top 12 advancing to the second round of the class.



The Limerick rider and Imerald Van’t Voorhof posted one of only seven clears in the opening round of the class. They finished the competition as the only combination not to lower a fence over the two rounds, as they picked up just a time fault in the second round.

Mexican riders Eugenio Garza Perez and Patricio Pasquel both carried four faults into round two, but clear second rounds put them in second and third places respectively.



“He’s a great water jumper (Imerald Van’t Voorhof) and very brave. I had a feeling if I brought him here he would excel.” Paul O’Shea on bringing his horse to Spruce Meadows for the first time.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com