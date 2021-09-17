3 total views, 3 views today

Republic of Ireland drop to 50th in FIFA World Rankings

The Republic of Ireland have dropped to 50th in the newly released FIFA World Rankings upon their recent poor form.

At the start of the year, Ireland were placed 42nd, slowly moved their way down to 47th and now see themselves in 50th position.

This is Irelands lowest world ranking since 2015, when they were placed at a staggeringly low 67th in the world.

Rivals Northern Ireland move up to 47th, Scotland moves up to 45th. While Wales sit in 19th and Euro Runners-up England move into the top 3 for the first time (equalling their highest ever position) since September 2012 only behind Brazil in second and Belgium in the top spot.

Looking at Ireland’s World Cup opponents, Portugal have moved into the top 10, placing seventh. Serbia moves up to 28th, Luxembourg rise to 94th while Azerbaijan drop three places down to 117th.

When Martin O’Neill took over in July 2014, Ireland was in their lowest ever ranking, placing 70th when the squad were winless from six games heading into the 2016 European Championship qualifiers.

By 2016, the Martin O’Neill era saw the team find form, qualify for the Euro’s and rise to a very respectable 23rd in the world rankings.

By 2017 however, they had dropped out of the top 30.

Under the short-term stint of Mick McCarthy in September 2019, the team got back in the top 30, placing 28th. But, since then have fallen off yet again.

When Stephen Kenny took over from Mick McCarthy in April 2020, the team were placed 34th in the world. But, yet again, have slowly progressed down the rankings to 50th.

