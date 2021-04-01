RTÉ Sport and Horse Racing Ireland agree new three-year deal

RTÉ Sport and Horse Racing Ireland have announced that they have agreed a new broadcasting deal for live coverage of Irish horse racing.

The next three year deal will deliver a record number of free-to-air live racing days in Ireland.

Increased TV coverage

RTÉ will broadcast 31 days of live racing in 2021, rising to 32 live days in 2022 and in 2023.

RTÉ will continue to provide live coverage the Festivals at Fairyhouse, Punchestown, The Curragh, Galway and Leopardstown. New to RTÉ’s schedule will be the Ascot Trials Day from Naas in May. The State broadcaster will also show a series of top-quality winter Sunday meetings over the jumps.

Group Head of Sport at RTÉ, Declan McBennett, said:

“Horse racing is an integral part of the RTÉ Sport offering, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with Horse Racing Ireland and the racecourses. The trainers and jockeys in particular have proven repeatedly that they are at the very forefront of their profession internationally. We hope to see the very best of Irish equine talent over the next three years.”

RTÉ’s next live racing action will be this weekend with coverage from Fairyhouse.

RTÉ remaining racing coverage for 2021

April

4 Fairyhouse Easter Festival

5 Fairyhouse Easter Festival

27 Punchestown Festival

28 Punchestown Festival

29 Punchestown Festival

30 Punchestown Festival

May

1 Punchestown Festival

16 Naas Royal Ascot Trials Day

22 Curragh Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas

23 Curragh Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas

June

26 Curragh Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

27 Curragh Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes

July

17 Curragh Juddmonte Irish Oaks

26 Galway Festival

27 Galway Festival

28 Galway Festival

29 Galway Festival

September

11 Leopardstown Longines Irish Champions Weekend

12 Curragh Longines Irish Champions Weeekend

October 30 Down Royal

November

14 Punchestown

28 Fairyhouse Winter Festival

December

5 Punchestown/Cork

26 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals

27 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals

28 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals

29 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals

*Navan fixture in November TBC

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com