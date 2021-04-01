RTÉ Sport and Horse Racing Ireland agree new three-year deal

RTÉ Sport and Horse Racing Ireland have announced that they have agreed a new broadcasting deal for live coverage of Irish horse racing.
The next three year deal will deliver a record number of free-to-air live racing days in Ireland.
Increased TV coverage
RTÉ will broadcast 31 days of live racing in 2021, rising to 32 live days in 2022 and in 2023.
RTÉ will continue to provide live coverage the Festivals at Fairyhouse, Punchestown, The Curragh, Galway and Leopardstown. New to RTÉ’s schedule will be the Ascot Trials Day from Naas in May. The State broadcaster will also show a series of top-quality winter Sunday meetings over the jumps.
Group Head of Sport at RTÉ, Declan McBennett, said:
“Horse racing is an integral part of the RTÉ Sport offering, and we are delighted to extend our partnership with Horse Racing Ireland and the racecourses. The trainers and jockeys in particular have proven repeatedly that they are at the very forefront of their profession internationally. We hope to see the very best of Irish equine talent over the next three years.”
RTÉ’s next live racing action will be this weekend with coverage from Fairyhouse.
RTÉ remaining racing coverage for 2021
April
4 Fairyhouse Easter Festival
5 Fairyhouse Easter Festival
27 Punchestown Festival
28 Punchestown Festival
29 Punchestown Festival
30 Punchestown Festival
May
1 Punchestown Festival
16 Naas Royal Ascot Trials Day
22 Curragh Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas
23 Curragh Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas
June
26 Curragh Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby
27 Curragh Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes
July
17 Curragh Juddmonte Irish Oaks
26 Galway Festival
27 Galway Festival
28 Galway Festival
29 Galway Festival
September
11 Leopardstown Longines Irish Champions Weekend
12 Curragh Longines Irish Champions Weeekend
October 30 Down Royal
November
14 Punchestown
28 Fairyhouse Winter Festival
December
5 Punchestown/Cork
26 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals
27 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals
28 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals
29 Leopardstown/Limerick Christmas Festivals
*Navan fixture in November TBC