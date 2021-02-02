The SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures for the 2021 season have been confirmed.

The Premier Division will begin on Friday, March 19 with Champions Shamrock Rovers hosting St. Patrick’s Athletic at Tallaght Stadium on the opening night.

FAI Cup holders Dundalk will travel to Sligo Rovers. Finn Harps will host Bohemians and newly-promoted sides Drogheda United and Longford Town host Waterford and Derry City respectively.

The mid-season break in the 2021 season will take place between Series 14, 28/29 May, and Series 15, 11/12 June.

The 2021 edition of the EA SPORTS Cup is cancelled.

The 2021 FAI Cup will begin on the week ending Sunday, July 25. The FAI Cup Final will be played the week ending Sunday, November 28.

All fixtures are subject to change with TV broadcast details set to be announced at a later date.

