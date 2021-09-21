Steve Cooper Appointed Nottingham Forest Manager

7 total views, 7 views today

Steve Cooper has been appointed Nottingham Forest manager on a two-year contract, the club has announced.

The former Swansea manager led the Welsh outfit to back-to-back Championship play-off finals from 2019 to 2021 before leaving the club in July by mutual consent.

Cooper will be Nottingham Forest’s 11th manager in seven years after being appointed manager.

He will now take over from recently sacked Chris Hughton after his departure last week, following their bad run of form, being bottom of the table.

The Welshman was Liverpool’s academy manager before taking charge of some of the England underage teams.

The 41-year-old Welsh native took over the England U16 team from 2014 to 2015, before spending four years in charge of the England U17 from 2015 to 2019.

He was very successful in that time frame, winning the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup and placing as Runners-up in the 2017 European Championships.

🤝 Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm that Steve Cooper has been appointed as first team head coach 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 21, 2021

Nottingham Forest Chief Executive, Dane Murphy gave his thoughts on the appointment;

“Steve was our first choice as head coach and we are delighted to have secured his services. His record of developing young talent is exceptional.

“Steve knows what is required to be successful in the Championship and has a proven track record with Swansea.

“We have reduced the age of our squad over the summer and Steve is the ideal coach to blend a team to start moving us up the table.

“On behalf of the owner and the Board, we welcome Steve to the club and look forward to providing every support he needs to be a success at Nottingham Forest.”

Cooper took training on Tuesday and will be joined by Steve Rands and Alan Tate as part of his backroom staff, who both worked with Cooper at Swansea.

His first match in charge of Forest will be against Millwall on Saturday at 3:00 pm after their first win of the season in a 0-2 away win against Huddersfield last weekend.

