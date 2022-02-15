Tadhg Beirne signs IRFU contract until July 2025

Ireland and Munster Rugby player Tadhg Beirne has signed an IRFU contract which will see him play his rugby in Ireland until at least July 2025.
Beirne made his Ireland debut against Australia on the 2018 Summer Tour and featured in every game of Ireland’s 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign. To date he has won 27 caps for Ireland and was selected for the 2021 British and Irish Lions squad featuring in the first two Tests of the series against the Springboks.
TA product of the Leinster Rugby system, Beirne joined Scarlets in 2016 winning a PRO12 title in 2017. In 2018 he joined Munster making his debut for the men in red against Glasgow Warriors in September of that year.
Commenting on his new contract, Beirne said:
“I have made some tough decisions in my career but this was an easy one.  I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on this journey – my family, my partner and the different coaches along the way who helped me become a better player.  Representing Munster, Ireland and the Lions over the past few seasons has been fantastic and I am looking forward to contributing in red and green in the years to come.”

