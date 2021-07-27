The Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round Draw

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

Shamrock Rovers will travel to Dalymount Park to face Dublin rivals Bohemians in the Second Round of the Exta.ie FAI Cup.

The draw, which was completed on RTE 2FM by Alan Cawley, will also see Leinster Senior League side St. Mochta’s head to Oriel Park in the hope of an upset against Extra.ie FAI Cup holders Dundalk.

Following their dramatic penalty shoout-out victory over Athlone Town, Waterford FC have been handed a home tie against Dublin’s Kilnamanagh.

Another derby tie takes place as Finn Harps welcome Derry City while Colin Healy’s Cork City will welcome St. Patrick’s Athletic to Turner’s Cross.

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place in the week ending Sunday, August 29.

FAI Cup – Second Round Draw

Waterford v Kilnamanagh
Dundalk v St. Mochta’s
Finn Harps v Derry City
Maynooth University Town v Cobh Ramblers
Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers
Cork City St. Patrick’s Athletic
UCD AFC v Longford Town
Killester Donnycarney v Wexford

