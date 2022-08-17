Three wins for Ireland in Main Arena on Day 1 of Dublin Horse Show

2 total views, 2 views today

The 147th Dublin Horse Show began at the RDS on Wednesday morning after an absence of three years.

Irish riders wasted no time in the International Competitions in the Main Arena and won all three International events on the opening day of the Show.

It was an Irish 1-5 in The Speed Stakes with Michael Pender and HHS Fortune leading the parade. The former Hickstead Derby-winner rider saw off his fellow countrymen as Jordan Coyle (Picador) took the runner-up spot, Denis Lynch and GC Chopin’s Bushi were third, Daniel Coyle with KEC Dorian came fourth, while Comdt Geoff Curran and MHS Gabhran completed the first five places in the class.

The early afternoon Minerva Stakes went the way of Richard Howley and Fame with a clear round in a time of 49.38 seconds. The Sligo-native took the winner’s €3,300 ahead of Germany-based Tipperary man Denis Lynch with Rubens LS La Silla.

The opening day feature competition in the Main Arena, The Sport Ireland Classic, was won by the experienced Paul O’Shea from Limerick with his Longines Nations Cup horse, Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu.

On Thursday, the Main Arena will host the The Speed Derby at 1.25pm, with the Anglesea Stakes beginning at 3.30pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com