147th Dublin Horse Show begins today

Today is the beginning of the 147th Dublin Horse Show which will run daily until Sunday, 21 August 2022.

First held in 1864, Ireland’s greatest equestrian festival returns after a break of three years.

The highlight of the showjumping week will be Friday afternoon’s Longines Nations Cup of Ireland for the award of The Aga Khan Challenge Trophy.

Action in the Main Arena begins today with the Speed Stakes, the first International Competition of this year’s show.

The Minerva Stakes, another International Competition will get underway at 1.40, while the third and final International Showjumping Competition in the Main Arena on Wednesday, The Sport Ireland Classic, starts at 3.40pm.

Approximately 1,600 horses and ponies will compete in more than 168 classes and competitions; 84 showing classes, 32 performance classes, 35 national showjumping competitions and 15 international showjumping competitions. The total prize fund for this year’s show is in excess of €1.2 million.

Show programme information as well as ticket details can be accessed here.

