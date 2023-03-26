Galway beat Kerry to reach league final against Mayo

Watch the Full-Time Highlights of Galway v Kerry in the Allianz Football League here on #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/nReW728NjD — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 26, 2023

Galway earned a satisfying victory in their Allianz Football League Division One match against Kerry, securing a place in the upcoming final against Mayo.

The Galway team displayed resilience and resourcefulness throughout the game, with their full back line of Johnny McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald, and captain Seán Kelly contributing handsomely to their success. Galway’s efficiency in the second half was critical, as they converted six points from eight attempts when the game was delicately poised.

Galway departed at halftime with a 1-7 to 0-7 lead, primarily due to Paul Conroy’s fortuitous goal in the 33rd minute. Although Kerry posed stern questions, Galway continued to be an industrious and influential team throughout the game, with Kelly playing a particularly important role. Kerry was wasteful in attack, only registering 0-14 from 28 shots, while Galway nailed 1-7 from 13.

In the second half, Seán O’Shea brought Kerry within one point of Galway, but Galway responded with goals from Cathal Sweeney and substitute Damien Comer. Kerry’s late attempts to score were thwarted by Galway’s defense, with Bernard Power making a crucial save to deny O’Shea. With this victory, Galway advances to the league final against Mayo, which promises to be a passionate and closely watched fixture.

