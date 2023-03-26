Roscommon secure division one status after beating Donegal

801 total views, 801 views today

The match between Roscommon GAA and Donegal GAA in the Allianz Football League Division 1 ended in a convincing victory for Roscommon with a final score of 0-21 (21) to 0-9 (9) for Donegal. The game was held at Dr. Hyde Park on March 26, 2023, and it was an impressive performance by the home team, Roscommon.

In the first half, both teams played well, and the game was evenly matched. Roscommon’s Niall Daly opened the scoring with the first point of the second half. Donie Smith replaced Ben O’Carroll at half-time. From then on, Roscommon took control of the game, and they dominated the second half, outscoring Donegal by 0-9 points to 0-2 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Roscommon’s Keith Doyle was impressive, scoring twice in the first half and once in the second half. Conor Cox, Ciaráin Murtagh, and Diarmuid contributed with points from play. Cian Connolly, who replaced Cox, also scored a point. McKeon, who replaced Niall Kilroy, scored the first point of the second half. In total, Roscommon scored 21 points from 14 different players, highlighting their depth in attack.

Donegal’s Michael Langan was their top scorer with three points. However, it was a disappointing performance from Donegal, who failed to register a score for the first 15 minutes of the second half. They struggled to break down Roscommon’s defense and lacked penetration in the final third.

Overall, it was an excellent performance by Roscommon, who secured a comprehensive victory and maintained their unbeaten record in the league. They will be looking to carry this form into their next game, while Donegal will have to regroup and improve before their next fixture.

