Pete Wilkins adds John Muldoon to the coaching team at Connacht

1,202 total views, 1,202 views today

Pete Wilkins has added John Muldoon to the coaching team at Connacht Rugby, Muldoon signed a two year deal.

Muldoon will have responsibility for the lineout and maul, working in conjunction with Colm Tucker who will remain in charge of the scrum and breakdown.

John Muldoon made an unrivalled contribution to Connacht Rugby over a 15 year career, playing a record 327 times for the club and captaining the side to the historic PRO12 Championship in 2016.

Since his retirement in 2018 Muldoon has gained extensive coaching experience in a 5-year period with Bristol Bears. He was first appointed as defence coach before taking on responsibility for the forwards, helping the side win a Challenge Cup in 2020 and then a 1st place finish in the 2020/21 Gallagher Premiership league table.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins says:

“John Muldoon needs no introduction, but it’s worth stressing that first and foremost he’s an excellent coach, who has clearly made a huge contribution in his 5 years at Bristol. I worked with John during his last season at Connacht – and my first – and it was clear at that stage he had all the attributes to become a top-class coach. It’s been great to see that early potential realised over the last few seasons and I look forward to him bringing that experience back to Connacht Rugby

Secondly, very few people understand the culture and values of Connacht Rugby like John does. He’s experienced first-hand all the highs and lows, and has a connection with this place that cannot be overstated. That passion and knowledge will be a benefit to all of us, and I know everyone who has an interest in Connacht Rugby will be delighted to see him back in the West.”

John Muldoon says:

“I’m very excited to be coming back to Connacht Rugby. It’s hard to believe it’s been 5 years and I’m really looking forward to moving back to Galway and getting to work with the boys.

There’s some familiar faces but a lot of new ones too, since my time there. In that regard I am excited by the blend of young talent coming through within the squad, coupled with the quality and experience of some of the more experienced guys. Dewald’s done an exceptional job the last two years and I want to build on that over the coming seasons.

I’ve obviously been watching Connacht from afar and its clear the team have been building momentum throughout the season. From speaking to Pete these last couple of weeks I’m excited about his vision for where he hopes to take the team and I am delighted to be able to play my part on that journey and deliver on the level of ambition that everyone with an interest or involvement in Connacht Rugby is striving to achieve.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com