2021 World University Games Postponed

Over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend Student Sport Ireland has received confirmation of the postponement of the 2021 FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China. The International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Federation of University Sport of China (FUSC) and the Organising Committee of Chengdu 2021, announced that the games which had been planned for August 2021, will take place in 2022 with the dates to be released in the coming months.

The decision was reached due to the ongoing global COVID-19 situation and the international travel restrictions in place at present. Many of the elite athletes have been able to train, however it has been very restricted, with a lot of sports facilities on campuses around the world closed for long periods over the past twelve months. Furthermore, the FISU Executive Committee felt the likely improvements in the public health situation over the next year would be such that an event in 2022 would be considerably more likely to offer the formative experience that FISU aims to deliver. This approach is fully aligned with FISU’s goal of positively shaping the leaders of the future through their experience of international university sport.

The decision from FISU, FUSC and the Organising Committee is aiming to protect the safety and health of all people involved including athletes and the citizens. FISU, FUSC and the Organising Committee will continue to promote the preparation and ensure successful FISU Games.

