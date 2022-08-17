6 total views, 6 views today

The 2022 European Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships kick off this Thursday 18th August in Munich, Germany.

The Men’s Senior team comprising of Rhys McClenaghan, Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery, Ewan McAteer, and Daniel Fox are due to start their competition on Thursday 18th August in Subdivision 1. The Senior Team departed for Munich on Sunday last, 14th August accompanied by their Junior teammate, Niall Hooton who competes this Friday 19th August in Subdivision 3.

Qualification and All-Around Finals

Thursday 18th August – Men’s Senior Team, Subdivision 1: 09:00 – 11:50 (Irish Time)

Friday 19th August – Men’s Junior event, Subdivision 3: 16:30 – 19:20 (Irish Time)

*Please note that for this competition, qualifiers and all-around finals have been merged

Team Final

Saturday 20th August – Men’s Team Final: 13:45 – 16:15 (Irish Time)

Apparatus Finals

Sunday 21st August – Men’s Junior Apparatus Finals: 08:45 – 11:00 (Irish Time)

Sunday 21st August – Men’s Senior Apparatus Finals: 12:45 – 16:30 (Irish Time)

Live streaming of Senior Qualifications & All-Around Finals available here … https://www. eurovisionsports.tv/ europeangymnastics/

Live streaming of Junior Qualifications … https://gymtv.online/live

You can follow the live scoring on www.Munich2022.com and on our Twitter page @GymnasticsIre

Watch out for highlights of the qualifications on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player with coverage beginning at 4pm this Thursday. More details re finals to follow.

