2022 WDF Lakeside World Darts Championships draws confirmed, Wayne Warren will open his campaign against either Lee Shewan or Jordan Brooks.
Defending women’s champion Mikuru Suzuki will face former British Classic Champion Laura Turner in her opening match of the tournament, with the winner facing fourth seed Aileen de Graaf.
Three-time World Champion Martin Adams faces the prospect of a tough first-round tie against one of the two UK-based qualifiers from Sunday, in Jarred Cole. Whilst number one seed Brian Raman will face either Johnny Haines or the United States’ Leonard Gates.
In the women’s draw, three-time World Champion Anastasia Dobromyslova will face the winner of Paula Jacklin versus Rhian O’Sullivan. Meanwhile number one seed and three-time Lakeside finalist Deta Hedman will face either Lorraine Hyde or Australia’s Tori Kewish.
The tournament will begin on the 1st January at the Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, with finals day set to see the men’s, women’s, boy’s, and girl’s finals take place on the iconic Lakeside stage.
2022 Lakeside WDF World Championships – Men’s draw
Brian Raman – BEL (1) Vs Leonard Gates (USA) / Johnny Haines (ENG)
Antony Allen – ENG (16) Vs Martin Adams (ENG) / Jarred Cole (ENG)
Luke Littler – ENG (8) Vs Ben Hazel (ENG) / Haupai Puha (NZ)
Richard Veenstra – NED (9) Vs Andreas Harrysson (SWE) / Laszlo Kadar (ROU)
Ross Montgomery – SCO (4) Vs Aaron Turner (ENG) / Jim McEwan (SCO)
Michael Warburton – WAL (13) Vs Mark Graham (WAL) / Dave Prins (ENG)
Neil Duff – NIR (5) Vs Paul Hogan (ENG) / Justin Thompson (AUS)
Nick Fullwell – ENG (12) Vs Mark Barilli (SCO) / Rory Hansen (CAN)
Thibault Tricole – FRA (2) Vs Connor Scutt (ENG) / Shawn Burt (CAN)
Alexsey Kadochnikov – RDF (15) Vs Steve Hine (ENG) / Kevin Luke (USA)
Andy Baetens – BEL (7) Vs Dave Parletti (ENG) / Shaun McDonald (SCO)
Scott Marsh – ENG (10) Vs James Richardson (ENG) / Sebastian Steyer (POL)
Wayne Warren – WAL (3) Vs Lee Shewan (ENG) / Jordan Brooks (ENG)
Cameron Menzies – SCO (14) Vs Ian Jones (ENG) / David Cameron (CAN)
James Hurrell – ENG (6) Vs John Desreumaux (BEL) / Mario Vandenbogaerde (BEL)
Jules van Dongen – USA (11) Vs Francesco Raschini (ITA) / Ryan de Vreede (NED)
2022 Lakeside WDF World Championships – Women’s draw
Deta Hedman – ENG (1) Vs Lorraine Hyde (SCO) / Tori Kewish (AUS)
Lorraine Winstanley – ENG (8) Vs Vicky Pruim (SWE) / Desi Mercer (NZ)
Aileen de Graaf – NED (4) Vs Laura Turner (ENG) / Mikuru Suzuki (JPN)
Beau Greaves – ENG (5) Vs Paula Murphy (USA) / Veronika Ihasz (HUN)
Anastasia Dobromyslova – RDF (2) VS Paula Jacklin (ENG) / Rhian O’Sullivan (WAL)
Maria O’Brien – ENG (7) Vs Amanda Harwood (ENG) / Marjolein Noijens (NED)
Anca Zijlstra – NED (3) Vs Corrine Hammond (AUS) / Darlene van Sleeuwen (CAN)
Kirsty Hutchinson – ENG (6) Vs Suzanne Smith (ENG) / Elena Shulgina (RDF)
2022 Lakeside WDF World Championships – Boy’s semi-finals draw
Luis Liptow (GER) Vs Bradly Roes (NED)
Leighton Bennett (ENG) Vs Charlie Large (ENG)
2022 Lakeside WDF World Championships – Girl’s Final
Eleanor Cairns (ENG) Vs Wibke Riemann (GER)
The schedule for which matches are played on which days and in what session will be announced as soon as they are finalised with our partners at Eurosport.