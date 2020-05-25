Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With the majority of sports activity still currently suspended due to the coronavirus there is not much live sport on. Check out my 5 sports matches to watch this weekend.

World Cup Gold – Friday, TG4, 7.30pm – World Cup Gold on TG4 will bring us to the 1986 soccer world cup in Mexico. France played Brazil in the quarter-final in what is certainly one of greatest games in history. The likes of players on show include Michel Platini and Zico. Cracker of a game !

Cluichi Na Bliana – Saturday, TG4, 11.05am – Monaghan take on Kerry super 8’s. The game takes place at Clones. It was a cracking game with players like David Clifford, Sean O’Shea and Paul Murphy on show for the Kingdom. Monaghan with the likes of McManus, Rory Beggan and Karl O’Connell.

Rugbai Gold – Saturday, TG4, 7.15pm – Rugbai Gold will show the meeting between Connacht and Toulouse at the Stade Ernest Wallon from the 2012 Heineken Cup. It was a big game, considering Toulouse were unbeaten at home in the tournament for five years. Connacht were looking for an upset? Did they do it?

All-Ireland Gold – Sunday, TG4, 1.55pm – The first game on Sunday is the U21 All-Ireland Hurling semi-final between Galway and Clare from 2009. Extra time was required in this game. Could Joe Canning steer his side to victory?

All-Ireland Gold – Sunday, TG4, 3.40pm – Ah the perfect way to top off your weekend. The 2005 All-Ireland Football Final between Tyrone and Kerry. Mickey Hartes team were looking from 2 title in three seasons. But Jack O’Connor’s were the reigning champions and looking for back to back titles. Something had to give.