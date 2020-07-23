59 players have tested positive for Covid 19 according to the players Union. The news comes as rookies and players are due to resume training on July 28th. However, this is now looking doubtful.

Players have been outspoken about the virus and many have been critical of lack of safety protocols. Many players in fact have been locking arms in virtual solidarity and threaten no football if these concerns weren’t met. It led to the #wewanttoplay been shared all over social media to show their grievances.

Seattle Seahawks quarter back Russell Wilson said in a tweet:

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..

And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾

We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans also expressed his concerns in a tweet saying:

Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020

The NFLPA have agreed on daily testing for all players throughout the first two weeks of training camps. They said in a statement, “Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe”.It continued, “The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

RTE Sport state that the league is looking to resume on September 10th, with limited spectators at the games. Pre season will also be cancelled, while limits on rosters will also be implemented according to thr NFLPA.They state that roster limits will be cut from 90 players to 80 players. However, this has yet to be agreed on. The NFL Management Council Executive Committee will have to sign off on it.

