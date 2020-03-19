It’s one of the few sports left to watch, but BT Sport have live coverage of the AFL, there are plenty of Irish playing Aussie Rules.

Friday 20th March

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood
08:30

Saturday 21st March – Live AFL Aussie Rules

Essendon v FremantleAFL
02:30
GWS Giants v Geelong CatsAFL
08:00

Sunday 22nd March – Live AFL Aussie Rules

Hawthorn v Brisbane LionsAFL
04:00

Thursday 26th March – Live AFL Aussie Rules

Collingwood v RichmondAFL
08:00

Friday 27th March

Sydney Swans v EssendonAFL
08:30

