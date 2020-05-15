Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Arrest warrants have been for NFL stars Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar. The pair are thought to be behind an armed robbery at a house party.

Deandre Baker who plays with the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar who plays with the Seattle Seahawks are said to have robbed guests at gunpoint according to BBC Sport. According to local reports no man has been arrested yet with the police issuing warrants for the NFL Stars. A spokesperson for the police department said they were in touch with the NFL and a lawyer for one of the players. Miramar county police spokesperson, Tania Ruis said, “Obviously, there are attempts to get them to turn themselves in”.

The arrest warrant which was issued by the Miramar county police stated that an argument occurred at a house party, where guests were playing cards and video games. BBC Report that Baker allegedly took out a gun. Baker, along with Dunbar and another man, started taking valuables and cash from people. The man who is not named was thought to be wearing a red mask.

All three men left the scene of the robbery in three separate cars according to reports. The cars seen leaving the scene were a mercedes benz, a lamborghini and a MMV. According to witnesses at the scene, some said that they felt the vehicles were parked in a way to which it was easy to leave the scene. This giving the impression that the robbery was planned. According to the arrest warrant Baker is facing eight charges. These are broken down into four for aggravated assault with a firearm and four for armed robbery. Meanwhile, Dunbar will be charged with four counts of armed robbery.

The New York Giants have issued a statement. They said, We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre,” “We have no further comment at this time.” The Seattle Seahawks also issued a statement in which they said, “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”