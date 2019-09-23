IAAF World Indoor Tour & IAAF Cross Country 2020 Dates confirmed

World Athletics has recently confirmed that the Meeting Hauts de France Pas de Calais in Liévin has been added to the IAAF World Indoor Tour calendar for 2020.

The long-running meeting has been one of the premier indoor athletics competitions for the past three decades and has played host to many memorable performances, including the men’s and women’s world indoor 200m records.

The meeting will join the six existing World Indoor Tour competitions – in Boston, Karlsruhe, Düsseldorf, Torun, Glasgow and Madrid – for the 2020 series that will span a four-week period in the run up to the IAAF World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2020, which will take place on 13-15 March 2020.

2020 IAAF World Indoor Tour calendar

25 Jan – Boston (USA).

31 Jan – Karlsruhe (GER).

4 Feb – Düsseldorf (GER).

8 Feb – Torun (POL).

15 Feb – Glasgow (GBR).

19 Feb – Liévin (FRA).

21 Feb – Madrid (ESP).

Dates have also been confirmed for the 2019-2020 IAAF Cross Country Permit series, which will once again include some of the most prestigious international cross-country races in the world.

Starting in the Spanish city of Burgos on 10th November 2019, the series will take in four other Spanish meetings alongside two stops in Italy before reaching its conclusion in the Portuguese city of Albufeira on 15th March 2020.

2019-2020 IAAF Cross Country Permit calendar

10 Nov 2019 – Cross de Atapuerca, Burgos (ESP).

17 Nov 2019 – Cross Internacional de Soria, Soria (ESP).

24 Nov 2019 – Cross Internacional de la Constitucion, Alcobendas (ESP).

6 Jan 2020 – Campaccio International Cross-Country, San Giorgio su Legnano (ITA).

12 Jan 2020 – Juan Muguerza Memorial Cross-Country, Elgoibar (ESP).

19 Jan 2020 – Cross Internacional de Italica, Seville (ESP).

26 Jan 2020 – Cinque Mulini, San Vittore Olona (ITA).

15 Mar 2020 – Internacional Almond Blossom, Albufeira (POR).