2023 Season Ticket Update at Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers will create a record number of Season Ticket sales in the coming week when we pass the 4,000 season ticket sales mark.
This is the biggest ever number of season ticket sales in League of Ireland history and is testament to the commitment of the Rovers fanbase who, yet again, are supporting the club and the 2023 squad in such big numbers.
When we hit number 4,000 (currently 3,940), there will be a draw for 4 buyers to a Meet & Greet event with the first team at Roadstone and get an inside view at a squad training session.
There are also two deadlines to be aware of; the current pricing level will be in place until Feb 19th (€220 adults / €120 concessions / €35 U12s). This is also the deadline from which you will receive your 2023 season ticket by post.
From Feb 20th, season tickets will be available to buy with collection only at the club shop. Prices will be €250 adults / €150 concessions / €50 U12s. These prices remain competitive for a seated ticket price at most other LOI clubs. Season tickets will remain available up to Saturday March 4th.