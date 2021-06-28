Sarah Lavin One Step Away From Olympics

Irish hurdler Sarah Lavin is one more result off the Olympics after another impressive run on Saturday.

The Limerick hurdler won the 100m hurdles at the National Championships in Dublin with a 13.17 run.

The time is her second fastest ever, behind only her magnificent time last week in Madrid.

In Madrid, the hurdler broke her personal record with a 12.95 finish at the World Athletics Continental Tour silver meeting.

Lavin became the second-ever Irish woman to break the 13-second barrier.

The two sensational results for the 27-year-old have her in a great position to qualify for the Olympics.

The result means that Lavin can secure qualification with another good run in Lucerne, Switzerland on Tuesday.

The runner currently sits 36th in the Women’s 100m hurdles Road To Tokyo rankings.

The top 40 on June 29th, which is the closing date for the Olympic deciders, will travel to Tokyo to race in the event at the Olympics.

After rupturing two ligaments in her ankle a year ago, qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be the perfect way for the track star to recover.

The extra year to prepare for the Olympics has allowed her to regain fitness and get into the Olympic picture as the cut-off date draws near.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Lavin admitted that “the Olympics probably wasn’t going to happen for me this time 12 months ago.”

After the race on Saturday, the 27-year-old paid tribute to a friend she had recently lost on RTÉ.

“I lost a good friend of mine last Friday night and it really hurt this week because I came back on Sunday and found out.

“My family had kept it from me just for Madrid and I’ve no doubt she was behind that and she was behind today.

“I’m so lucky to be in this position and hopefully get the job done on Tuesday night.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com