Australia postpone T20 series with West Indies

Cricket Australia has postponed their T20 series meetings with the West Indies. The news was announced on Tuesday and it now means the Aussies will not playing the Carribeans in October.

Australia were due to host the West Indies in three warm up games in Queensland ahead of the start of T20 World Cup. However, due to a rise in virus cases worldwide and in Australia itself the International Cricket Council have decided to postpone the games. Cricket Australia released a statement confirming that the games will not be going ahead and that they will take place at a later date in 2021 or 2022.

The statement read, “In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia (which will take place in either 2021 or 2022), it has been agreed to postpone the matches,”.

It’s not the first time that Australian cricket matches have been postponed with a two test series with Bangladesh in June which was part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Aussies though are currently working on rescheduling a delayed tour to England for limited over matches in September.

The cancellation of the West Indies games has now meant several other events have been pushed back or pushed forward. The Australians are still scheduled to face India in a T20 series from 11 to 17 October, but that series will also have to be shifted given it now falls in the middle of the IPL. The Indian Premier League will run from 19 September to 10 November this year, in the United Arab Emirates.

