Basketball Ireland Appoint Paddy Boyd As Interim CEO

Basketball Ireland has announced that they have appointed Paddy Boyd as interim CEO of the sports governing body with immediate effect.

The role was vacated by former CEO Brendan O’Byrne after he came under fire for a social media comment.

Boyd has experience in the position with other Irish National Governing Bodies, having also performed the role with Irish Sailing, Canoeing Ireland and the Camogie Association and is also a former CEO of Sail Canada.

Boyd will take up the position with Basketball Ireland on a part-time basis, alongside his current role as CEO of Pentathlon Ireland, a position that he has held since May 2018.

His experience totals to over 30 years in the position with his first role beginning in 1988.

Speaking about his appointment, Paddy Boyd said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with Basketball Ireland on an interim basis. It’s Ireland’s biggest indoor sport and has shown incredible growth over the last number of years. During my time I will strive to keep this positive momentum going until the permanent CEO is appointed.”

The Ireland Women’s national basketball team recently finished runners-up in the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries in Cyprus, missing out on their first-ever triumph.

The men are set to kick off their Euros for Small Countries campaign, which will be hosted in Limerick at the University of Limerick’s UL Sport Arena on Tuesday, August 10th.

Basketball Ireland CEO, Paul McDevitt, said: “Paddy’s experience as an NGB CEO is without question and his expertise will help Basketball Ireland during a busy period for our sport. Our international teams back are in action, we’re hosting the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries and we’re gearing up for the return to indoor sport, preparing for the 2021/22 season.

“We have begun the recruitment process to find a permanent CEO and it’s a position we expect to receive a high calibre of applicants for a hugely attractive position in Irish sport.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com