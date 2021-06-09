Anthony Joshua set to fight Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua is on the verge of signing a deal to fight WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk later this year in September at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.

According to Joshua’s promoter and Matchroom head Eddie Hearn, Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Usyk. Joshua was originally scheduled to face off against WBC champion Tyson Fury to see who will be crowned the first Undisputed Heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis all the way back in 2000, but due to Deontay Wilder winning his arbitration case. Fury will now face Wilder for the third time scheduled for July 24th. Leaving AJ searching for a new challenger

Hearn revealed the news on the DAZN Boxing Show, “This week that fight will be signed. We are looking at September in London. Just finalising the details. It is a great fight, a dangerous fight, it is not the one we necessarily wanted or expected. But it is a high-level heavyweight fight. It’s a unified heavyweight champion against the undisputed cruiserweight champion, and on we go with that fight – it’s a big event.”

Usyk, after moving up a weight division from Cruiserweight became the WBO mandatory challenger after defeating Chazz Witherspoon and veteran Derek Chisora both in October of last year has been clamouring for the Joshua fight.

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk spoke about the potential bout weeks ago admitting his fighter was keen on the fight.

‘’We are waiting for King AJ’s decision whether he is brave enough to be get dethroned’’.

This potential matchup has been touted as Joshua’s most difficult stylistic match-up to date. With Joshua ringside for Usyk’s victory over Derek Chisora, AJ will know what is on the line and what could be next if he were to win.

An announcement should be made in the next week!

