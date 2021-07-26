Olympic Boxing: Disappointment for Irvine and Walsh in first bouts

7 total views, 7 views today

Team Ireland had two more boxers competing on Day 3 with captain Brendan Irvine and Michaela Walsh in action

Men’s Flyweight (48-52kg) – Round of 32

Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Carlo Paalam (Philippines)

This is Irvine’s second appearance at an Olympic Games after being taught a lesson back in Rio 2016. He is one of the more experienced boxers from Ireland and that is why he was named captain of the Tokyo 2020 boxing team.

He also lead Ireland out during the opening ceremony as flag bearer with medal hopeful Kellie Harrington.

The 25-year-olds first fight would come against Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam. The young boxer from the Philippines was competing at his first Olympic Games and he wanted to make it count.

Irvine had a timid start and lost narrowly lost the first round unanimously by all five of the judges scores.

The Belfast boxer fought back in the second round back splitting the judges votes with two in favour of him. He knew that he would have to put it all in for the final round.

Both fighters went at it hard in round three, Irvine managed to split the judges votes again. Sadly, it was not enough and the Irish boxer lost the bout with the judges score of 4-1.

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) – Round of 16

Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Irma Testa (Italy)

This is Michaela Walsh’s first showing at an Olympic Games. The 28-year-old is also attending Tokyo 2020 with her younger brother, boxer Aidan Walsh.

This was Walsh’s first bout in this Games as she was given a bye in the Round of 32. Her opponent, Italian Irma Testa defeated Russian Liudmila Vorontsova in the last round.

These two boxers last faced each other in the European Qualifier final which Testa won.

Testa was the physically bigger fighter with a longer reach than Walsh and it showed throughout the fight as she needed to be fast on her feet the dodge the Italians strikes.

The judges were split with three siding with Walsh after the first round. The Irish boxers swerving and ducking had frustrated the Italians.

The cagey affair continued into the second round with some strong back and forth between the fighters.

Testa unanimously won the second round so Walsh now knew that everything would come down to the final clash of gloves.

Both athletes fought vigorously until the final bell with some powerful punches thrown in the last few seconds.

Unfortunately, it was not enough for Walsh as the judges sided 5-0 for Testa and her Olympic dream was over.

She now becomes Ireland’s third boxer defeated in Tokyo 2020 with Kurt Walker our only winner in the men’s featherweight division.

Boxing on tomorrow, Tuesday, 27th July

Men’s Welterweight (63-69kg) – Round of 16 – 03:30

Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Albert Mengue Ayissa (Cameroon)

