Team Ireland Boxer Kellie Harrington To Fight For Gold

Team Ireland boxer Kellie Harrington will fight for an Olympic gold medal on Sunday at 6 am after her victory against Thai boxer Sudaporn Seesondee on Thursday morning.

After an assertive third round, the Dublin fighter won via split decision put her in pole position to reach the final.

The match-up was a rematch of the 2018 AIBA Amateur World Lightweight Championship final and the scorecards led to the same conclusion – 3-2 to Harrington.

The Dubliner is now guaranteed a silver medal after reaching the final of the division and could win the first Irish silver medal of Tokyo 2020 or the second Irish gold after Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy’s win.

The tense first round saw Harrington come out on top after her early jabs were deemed enough for a 3-2 round win.

However, her nimble opponent, Seesondee, fought back in the second round to even proceedings.

A reoccurring right hand was a constant in the Thai boxer’s gameplan as she got into the groove of things in round two.

Yet, Harrington’s power proved too much for her rival to handle and a tough third round showcased that.

In contrast to her opponent, the Portland Row native’s left hand was her main weapon, and it was used often in the final round as she regained control of the bout.

Harrington’s split decision win saw three judges edge her on their scorecards with a 29-28 score but it was enough for the Irish woman to reach the final.

Harrington becomes the first Irish boxer to reach the final of an Olympic boxing division since John Joe Nevin at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The 31-year-old will fight 41-year-old Brazilian Beatriz Fereira for the gold medal on Sunday morning.

Her five-nil unanimous decision win over Finnish pugilist Mira Potkonen alludes to a very enticing affair between the two finalists.

Team Ireland star Kellie Harrington’s gold medal bout will be shown live on RTÉ Two and will take place at 6 am on Sunday, August 8th.

