Boylesports World Grand Prix 2021 First Round Schedule Confirmed

The schedule of play for the BoyleSports World Grand Prix first round has been confirmed ahead of Sunday’s opening night of the double-start event in Leicester.
The Morningside Arena hosts the World Grand Prix this year as 32 players compete for the prestigious title, which was won in 2020 by Gerwyn Price.
World number one Price is amongst the stars in action on Sunday, October 3 as the tournament begins, facing Michael Smith in a tasty first-round tie.
The opening night features Price’s rivals in the top half of the draw, including two-time World Grand Prix winner James Wade’s meeting with Damon Heta and Dimitri Van den Bergh’s tie with Ryan Searle.
2017 champion Daryl Gurney plays Stephen Bunting, and former finalists Dave Chisnall, Mervyn King and Dirk van Duijvenbode are also in action.
The first round concludes on Monday, October 4, with five-time World Grand Prix champion Michael van Gerwen playing Danny Noppert in an all-Dutch tie.
World Matchplay champion Peter Wright plays Rob Cross, reigning Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa meets Glen Durrant and Premier League winner Jonny Clayton plays Callan Rydz.
Monday’s ties also feature history-maker Brendan Dolan, two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and Premier League star Nathan Aspinall in action.
For tickets, please visit pdc.seetickets.com – with tickets still available for the first round on Sunday and Monday.
BoyleSports World Grand Prix – First Round Schedule
Sunday, October 3 (6:00 pm BST)
8x First Round
Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries
Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney
Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic
Joe Cullen v Ross Smith
James Wade v Damon Heta
Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle
Monday, October 4 (6:00 pm BST)
8x First Round
Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan
Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton
Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens
Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski
Gary Anderson v Ian White
Peter Wright v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert
Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant