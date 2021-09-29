Boylesports World Grand Prix 2021 First Round Schedule Confirmed

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
DARTS World Grand Prix
BOYLE SPORTS WORLD GRAND PRIX 2020 RICOH ARENA COVENTRY PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG SEMI FINAL GERWYN PRICE V DAVE CHISNALL GERWYN PRICE IN ACTION

The schedule of play for the BoyleSports World Grand Prix first round has been confirmed ahead of Sunday’s opening night of the double-start event in Leicester.

The Morningside Arena hosts the World Grand Prix this year as 32 players compete for the prestigious title, which was won in 2020 by Gerwyn Price.

World number one Price is amongst the stars in action on Sunday, October 3 as the tournament begins, facing Michael Smith in a tasty first-round tie.

The opening night features Price’s rivals in the top half of the draw, including two-time World Grand Prix winner James Wade’s meeting with Damon Heta and Dimitri Van den Bergh’s tie with Ryan Searle.

2017 champion Daryl Gurney plays Stephen Bunting, and former finalists Dave Chisnall, Mervyn King and Dirk van Duijvenbode are also in action.

The first round concludes on Monday, October 4, with five-time World Grand Prix champion Michael van Gerwen playing Danny Noppert in an all-Dutch tie.

World Matchplay champion Peter Wright plays Rob Cross, reigning Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa meets Glen Durrant and Premier League winner Jonny Clayton plays Callan Rydz.

Monday’s ties also feature history-maker Brendan Dolan, two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and Premier League star Nathan Aspinall in action.

For tickets, please visit pdc.seetickets.com – with tickets still available for the first round on Sunday and Monday.

BoyleSports World Grand Prix – First Round Schedule

Sunday, October 3 (6:00 pm BST)

8x First Round

Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries

Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney

Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic

Joe Cullen v Ross Smith

James Wade v Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle

 

Monday, October 4 (6:00 pm BST)

8x First Round

Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan

Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton

Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens

Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

Gary Anderson v Ian White

Peter Wright v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant

