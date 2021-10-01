Cage Warriors 128 – Preview, Full Card, Odds, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

Cage Warriors 128 sees a rivalry reach its peak on Friday night when Irishman Paul Hughes and Morgan Charrière face-off in the cage for the interim featherweight belt.

The fight headlines the second card in the fifth Cage Warriors trilogy series, which also includes Cage Warriors 127 and 129.

Thursday night’s card saw Dominique Wooding win the vacant bantamweight title in a comeback victory over 6-0 Nathan Fletcher.

Both fighters have lost to current featherweight king Jordan Vucenic in recent memory and will battle for their right to a rematch.

Vucenic was meant to fight the Frenchman a second time in June for his first title defence but injury brought an end to those plans.

As Vucenic recovers, Fight Academy Ireland prospect Hughes has been granted the opportunity to defeat ‘The Last Pirate’ and earn a shot at his first-ever championship belt.

Charrière has said that he does not care about the interim belt or the opponent he has to face and is just focused on ensuring that the division’s belt returns to him.

The 24-year-old Derry native is who currently stands in the Frenchman’s way of doing so, with Vucenic keeping a keen eye on the fight from afar.

The co-main event sees Greek fighter Ioannis Palaiologos take on Jesse Urholin in the Welterweight division.

The unbeaten Finn is ranked third in the division and will welcome the EFL Martial Arts Academy to Cage Warriors.

Fights between Adam Amarasinghe and Michele Martignoni, and Gerardo Fanny and Liam Gittins round off the main card.

Irish mixed-martial artist James Sheehan will take part in a welterweight bout on the preliminary card, fighting the unbeaten Omiel Brown.

Cage Warriors 128 – Full Card

Main Card

Main Event – Interim Featherweight Title – Paul Hughes (144.1 lbs) vs. Morgan Charrière (145 lbs).

Welterweight – Ioannis Palaiologos (170.9 lbs) vs. Jesse Urholin (170.7 lbs).

Flyweight – Michele Martignoni (125.9 lbs) vs. Adam Amarasinghe (125.6 lbs).

Catchweight 130 lbs – Gerardo Fanny (129.9 lbs) vs. Liam Gittins (129 lbs).

Prelims

Bantamweight – Philippe Rouch (134.7 lbs) vs. Aidan James (135.8 lbs).

Welterweight – James Sheehan (169.3 lbs) vs. Omiel Brown (169.4 lbs).

Bantamweight – Kamil Wincenciak (135.3 lbs) vs. Luke Riley (136 lbs).

Odds

Hughes 4/5 v 5/4 Charrière

Palaiologos 3/1 v 2/9 Urholin

Martignoni 5/4 v 4/5 Amarasinghe

Fanny 11/10 v 2/3 Gittins

Rouch 1/3 v 11/5 James

Brown 7/5 v 1/2 Sheehan

Wincenciak 4/10 v 1/2 Riley

Where To Watch

The full card will begin at 8:15 pm and will be available to watch globally on UFC Fight Pass.

