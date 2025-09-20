“Cian McPhillips Primed for Podium? Bookies Slash Odds Ahead of 800m World Final”

Irish athletics fans have every reason to dream big heading into the men’s 800m final as Cian McPhillips finds himself firmly in medal contention. Bookmakers have dramatically shortened his price, making him 11/10 to win a medal and 6/1 to take gold in what could be a career-defining race.

Latest Odds – Men’s 800m

Athlete To Win a Medal Gold Medal Odds Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) 1/6 5/4 Marco Arop (CAN) 8/15 4/1 Mohamed Attaoui (ESP) 8/13 4/1 Cian McPhillips (IRL) 11/10 6/1 Djamel Sedjati (ALG) 13/8 10/1 Max Burgin (GBR) 5/2 13/1 Tshepiso Masalela (BOT) 6/1 45/1 Navasky Anderson (JAM) 35/1 175/1

“I’m Ready to Give It Everything” – McPhillips

Speaking after his semi-final, McPhillips said he felt in the shape of his life: “I knew I had the legs to finish strong – I just needed to stay patient and trust my kick. This is the moment you train for. I’m ready to give it everything.”

With the crowd expected to be electric, McPhillips will need to produce another perfectly judged race to stay with the devastating finishing speed of Wanyonyi and the front-running strength of Arop and Attaoui.

The Race to Watch

The men’s 800m final has all the ingredients for a classic. Wanyonyi is a hot favourite, but Marco Arop and Mohamed Attaoui are proven championship performers. If McPhillips times his late surge, he could snatch a historic medal for Ireland and announce himself as one of the sport’s elite half-milers.

The final goes off later today – and all eyes will be on whether Cian McPhillips can deliver one of the great moments in Irish athletics history.

Prediction

Gold: Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) Silver: Marco Arop (CAN)

Marco Arop (CAN) Bronze: Cian McPhillips (IRE)

Win or lose, McPhillips has already made a huge statement on the global stage. A medal here could transform Irish middle-distance running for the next decade.