Coffee 2 Go Renews Partnership with Fiesta ST Championship for 2022

By
Tomas O
-

Dublin Coffee shop chain Coffee 2 Go have re-signed their deal to back the Fiesta ST race Championship. Like all the Irish race Championships, the ST series benefitted hugely from the increased promotion from the new ICCR (Irish Championship Circuit Racing) initiative. Not only have grids grown, but spectator numbers are up. The entry list for the ST Championship includes a number of new drivers, which is always good.
2021 Champion Graham McDonnell will not defend his title, meaning the door is wide open for a new name to top the results sheet. They won’t find it easy, however as former triple class champion Dave Maguire is ready to go, as is his highly rated team mate Eddie Peterson. Michael Cullen has moved to LOH Motorsport and will be keen to challenge for the title which has just eluded him on a number of occasions. Young guns Victor Cullen and Max Turley both made good progress last year and will doubtless be aiming to topple the old guard as the season progresses.
The 2022 Coffee 2 Go Fiesta ST Championship kicks off with a double header event at the first ICCR meeting of the year on April the 9th/10th at Mondello Park.

Leo Nulty, Fiesta ST Promoter: “It’s always great to see a sponsor stay onboard for another season. I am delighted to have support from Coffee 2 Go and I am sure all of our ST drivers will be cheering Graham (McDonnell) on in his new SEAT Supercup at ICCR meetings too!. It’s also great to see the progression of our former champions in other arenas. Erik Holstein (2019 Champion) has won his class in the Dubai 24 Hour Race and 2020 Champion Alex Denning and 2021 runner up Jack Byrne will compete in the UK MINI Series’ in 2022. We wish them all the best of luck”

Graham McDonnell, Coffee 2 Go: I’m delighted to continue our involvement with the ST Championship for 2022. Having won the Championship in 2021, I am moving to the SEAT Supercup series but will be keep a close eye on the Fiesta ST races. It should be a fantastic season!”
Coffee 2 Go is an independently owned Café and Espresso Bar with locations on Mespil Road, Blackrock village, Connaught House on Burlington Road & Classon House in Dundrum Business Park.
Established in 1997, Coffee 2 Go is regarded as the leading coffee shop for its consistency in producing a high quality product.Coffee 2 Go take pride in the high standard of their coffee, ensuring each barista is individually trained by them in their HQ on Mespil Road. Quality and high standards are paramount to Coffee 2 Go’s continued growth and success.
