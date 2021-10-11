Cricket Ireland give injury update on Andrew Balbirnie

James Roulston Mooney
Cricket Ireland

Cricket Ireland have provided an injury update on captain Andrew Balbirnie, who went off injured in the third test against the United Arab Emirates after being struck on the foot by the ball.

Balbirnie received treatment on the field and left it during his innings in the seven-wicket defeat to the UAE on Sunday.

Ireland lost the third game of the T20I series against the host nation, succumbing to a 3-0 series defeat.

They will play Papua New Guinea twice in a warmup series before taking part in the T20 World Cup, which starts on Sunday, October 17.

Mark Rausa, Head of Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland, said: “Andrew left the field of play during his innings today after being struck on the foot by the ball – specifically a direct blow to the 3rd, 4th and 5th toes.

“Initially, he could not bear weight and reported high levels of pain. The decision was made for him to retire hurt for immediate assessment and treatment.

“He has undergone an X-ray this evening in Abu Dhabi and we are currently awaiting the radiologist report to rule out a fracture to the toes, and will shortly confirm once we receive the report.

“I would like to thank the ICC and BCCI for their help in facilitating Andrew’s transport and assessment swiftly and safely during this period of heightened restrictions and biosecurity measures in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.”

Ireland begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday, October 18 when they face the Netherlands.

