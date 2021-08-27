Paralympic Cycling: Grimes qualifies for bronze medal race

1 total views, 1 views today

Timothy and Grimes were back in action this morning in the Tokyo Velodrome for Day Three of the 2020 Paralympics

These cycling events got underway at little after 02:00 Irish time.

Richael Timothy – C1-3 500m Time Trial

Timothy had a nervy start as they watched the Chinese athlete, Qian before them cycle a new world record in the event. The Roscommon woman went as the third last competitor, she began her race determined to improve on her performance two days ago.

He powered forward in the first lap, keeping the bike smooth and tight to the black line. Even though she was clearly putting her full effort in she found herself over two and a half seconds behind top after the first lap.

She continued her pace for the next 100 meters but found more energy for the last push on the home straight. Timothy crossed the finish line in a time of 42.485 seconds with could only place her in sixth place at the time.

Some very strong cyclists came after her and she finished the event in tenth place overall. Australia’s Amanda Reid set a world record in the C2 category to claim gold, Netherland’s Alyda Norbruis took silver and China’s Wangwei Qian came in third.

#ParaCycling Second PB of the week for Richael Timothy – Richael finishes 10th place overall in the C1-3 500m TT. #TeamIreland | #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/WrBHN6C8Rs — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 27, 2021

Ronan Grimes – C4 4000m Individual Pursuit (Heats)

Just before 03:00 in the morning, this event commenced. The Rio 2016 bronze medallist went in the final heat against Jozef Metelka from Slovakia. This was a tough opponent with the Slovakian being the current world record holder.

Grimes knew what he needed to qualify, the top four racers would make the medal races later today. Both cyclists started fast but within the first 500 meters, Grimes was two seconds behind his opponent.

The Galway man held on well but was no match for the Slovakian. By the halfway mark, Metelka looked ready to begin an overtake on Grimes.

Grimes hung in powerfully and finished in a time of 4:37.693. This was good enough for him to finish fourth place and qualify for the bronze medal race against Columbia’s Diego German Duenas.

It is understandable how Grimes struggled in his race at Metelka set a new world record and will face Romania’s Carol-Eduard Novak for the gold medal later today.

10時36分より、ゴールウェイ出身のローナン・グライムス選手が #パラサイクリングトラック 男子 C4 4000mパシュートに臨みます。 今や世界で活躍する彼は、政府による自転車通勤支援「Cycle to Work スキーム」の利用をきっかけにパラサイクリングの道を志した変わった経歴の持ち主。Best of luck ☘️ pic.twitter.com/HQ3YHU2wss — アイルランド大使館 Ireland in Japan (@IrishEmbJapan) August 27, 2021

