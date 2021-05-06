Dingley Completes Ireland’s Unforgettable Diving World Cup

Tokyo 2021 qualifier Oliver Dingley has completed a memorable week for Ireland at the FINA Diving World Cup in Japan with a score of 351.35 in the 3m Springboard Semi-Final.

Dingley, who finished eighth in the 3m Springboard at Rio 2016, earned qualification for his second Olympic Games on Wednesday when finishing 15th in the preliminary round of his competition.

His efforts on Thursday were Team Ireland’s final dives in Tokyo for this week, with attentions now turning to the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

All four divers – Dingley, Clare Cryan, Ciara McGing and Tanya Watson – who competed at the FINA Diving World Cup will travel on Friday to Hungary, where competition begins on Monday, May 10.

Reflecting on the week in Tokyo, Swim Ireland’s National Performance Director Jon Rudd said: “”This has been a very successful week for Irish Diving and we are all very proud of what our athletes have achieved.

“We must give a huge deal of credit to the coaches and the practitioners for preparing these athletes to perform so well in what have been extremely challenging circumstances.

“Tanya and Oliver will clearly be delighted with the knowledge that their invitation to Tokyo is secure, whilst Ciara and Clare must now wait for a period of up to two weeks to discover whether either of them will be added to those invites.

“To have our largest ever diving team for an Olympic Games and our first ever female Olympic diver as an outcome of this competition is superb and we can all look forwards to a European Championships in a few days’ time and enjoy watching this quartet compete once more.”

Damian Ball, National Head Coach for Diving, added: “It’s been a very challenging and emotional two weeks here in Japan. Words can’t describe how proud I am of this team. A big thank you to everyone who has made this story possible.

“Budapest and the European Championships awaits us next and the team can head into this full of confidence.”

The full schedule for the LEN European Aquatics Championships can be found at Schedule – Len-Budapest 2020

FINA Diving World Cup, 1 st – 6 th May 2021, Tokyo, Japan

Name Club Coach Ciara McGing Ohio State University Justin Sochor Clare Cryan National Centre Dublin Damian Ball Oliver Dingley National Centre Dublin Damian Ball Tanya Watson National Centre Dublin Damian Ball

For all results, please visit FINA Diving World Cup – Tokyo, Japan

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com