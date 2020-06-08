Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Irish snooker player Ken Doherty has exited the Championship League after an agonising final frame defeat to Ashley Carty on Sunday. Carty, who is ranked 83rd in the world beat Neil Robertson before beating Doherty to progress to the next stage.

Carty beat former World Number 1 and world champion Roberston 3-1 in Sunday’s opening match. He then drew with Kurt Maflin 2-2. Neil Robertson drew with Doherty 2-2, which then set an intriguing battle between Doherty and Carty to see who would progress to phase two. Ken needed a win, although a draw would have been good enough to see Carty through.

Carty won the first two frames of the match. However, the former 1997 World Champion, Doherty stormed into the games with a break of 90 to pull it back to 2-1. So, it came down to the final frame, a win for Doherty would see him through on a 2-2 draw, but a win for his opponent would obviously mean he would go through. Carty was 21 ahead with one red left on the table, Doherty needed a snooker and the remaining colours to sneak the frame. However, luck wasn’t to be on the Ranelagh man’s side as Carty fluked a brown which put the match beyond reach.

Speaking after the match, Carty said, “I got off to a really good start against Neil, quite surprisingly beat him. I know I am capable on my day but fortunately for me he struggled”. He continued, “I should have beaten Maflin really, I had a few good chances, and then against Ken I was in shreds towards the end. I don’t know how I missed the green but fortunately for me it didn’t matter.”

Barry Hawkins topped group 16. The English man advanced to the winner’s face which includes Judd Trump, Ryan Day and Dave Gilbert. Hawkins won his opening two games 3-0, he would also beat Anthony McGill 2-1.