'Dustin's going out on a stretcher' claims Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264 bout

By
Aaron Boland
-
Conor McGregor

The fight is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Just weeks following Conor McGregor’s defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier, the Irishman took to Instagram with a caption that raised more than a few eyebrows: “No more mr nice guy.”

McGregor was unusually respectful in the build up to previous two fights, but it now appears that he’s now reverted back to his old ways having engaged in several mind games leading up to the upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

“Dustin’s going out on a stretcher, that’s my prediction,” McGregor responded when asked how he sees the fight going by BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani.

That’s just one example of McGregor’s mind games leading up to the fight this weekend against Poirier who has been relatively quiet in comparison.

As we’ve seen in the past, McGregor has no problem with bringing up his opponent’s family members.

His controversial comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife leading up to their fight left many wondering if he overstepped the mark, but that hasn’t stopped him from bringing Dustin Poirier’s wife into the equation. McGregor took to social media on Tuesday and posted a screenshot of an alleged message request from Poirier’s wife, Jolie. Naturally, there was mixed reaction to this.

Despite the fight taking place in just two days, the trash talking/mind games is likely just starting. The pre-fight press conference is set to take place tonight at 1:00am Irish time, so we can expect to see verbal exchanges between the two fighters given their soured relationship since the last fight.

The press conference can be watched live on the UFC’s official YouTube channel for those interested in viewing.

