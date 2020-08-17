Elizabeth Power and Soladoun win Kilguilkey Home International 4*

Clear rounds in both Show Jumping and Cross Country from Elizabeth Power and Soladoun saw the combination win the CCI 4*-S at Kilguilkey Home International in Mallow on Saturday.

Power and Soladoun scored 30.9 in the opening Dressage phase and at that stage held second position behind Cathal Daniels with Barrichello. Time penalties of 2.4 Cross Country, however, saw Daniels eventually finish as runner-up on 31.5 behind Power and Soladoun, while Daniels also took third place with Alcatraz on a score of 38.5.

The CCI3*-S went to Brian Morrison and Global Faerlie Flashy. The pair completed their Dressage on 27.3, just ahead of Sam Watson in runner-up spot with the Irish Sport Horse Imperial Sky (ISH) on 28.3, with Cathal Daniels also taking third in this competition with Shannondale Mari (ISH) on a score of 28.6.

Sarah Ennis took the winner’s prize in the CCI2*-S with Lisanley (ISH) on a score of 28.4, marginally ahead of Fraser Duffy and Hollypark Neptune (ISH) in runner-up spot on 28.8. Duffy also claimed third place with Designer Fernhill on 29.3.

