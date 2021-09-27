Gerwyn Price To Begin Defence of WGP Title Against Unseeded Smith

10 total views, 10 views today
Gerwyn Price will begin the defence of his BoyleSports World Grand Prix title against Michael Smith, with the draw confirmed.
World number one Price, who lifted the World Grand Prix title for the first time in 2020, has been handed the toughest possible draw on paper against Smith, the highest-ranked unseeded player.
The draw for the double-start event, which will be played at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from October 3-9, pits five-time champion Michael van Gerwen against fellow Dutchman Danny Noppert.
World number two Peter Wright will face Rob Cross, while 2020 runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode will take on UK Open finalist Luke Humphries, one of six debutants in the field.
Two-time winner James Wade will play Australia’s Damon Heta, 2017 champion Daryl Gurney will meet Stephen Bunting and two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall comes up against Mensur Suljovic.
Premier League champion Jonny Clayton has drawn debutant Callan Rydz, while 2011 finalist Brendan Dolan – who hit the historic first double-start nine-darter – takes on Darius Labanauskas, the first Lithuanian to compete in the event.
The full draw bracket is listed below.
The schedule of play will be confirmed in due course.
Tickets for the 2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix are available now, although some sessions have now sold out.
The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, as well as through the PDC’s international broadcast partners including DAZN and RTL7, and through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix
Draw Bracket
(1) Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King
(8) Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic
Joe Cullen v Ross Smith
(4) James Wade v Damon Heta
Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney
(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries
(2) Peter Wright v Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski
(7) Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant
Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton
(3) Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert
Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens
(6) Gary Anderson v Ian White
Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan
BoyleSports First Round Match Odds
2/5 Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith 7/4
11/10 Martijn Kleermaker v Mervyn King 4/6
4/7 Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic 5/4
1/3 Joe Cullen v Ross Smith2/1
8/13 James Wade v Damon Heta 6/5
5/4 Stephen Bunting v Daryl Gurney 4/7
1/4 Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ryan Searle 11/4
8/11 Dirk van Duijvenbode v Luke Humphries Evens
1/3 Peter Wright v Rob Cross 2/1
4/6 Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski 11/10
1/5 Jose de Sousa v Glen Durrant 3/1
15/8 Callan Rydz v Jonny Clayton 4/11
1/6 Michael van Gerwen v Danny Noppert 7/2
11/8 Vincent van der Voort v Gabriel Clemens 8/15
2/5 Gary Anderson v Ian White 7/4
11/10 Darius Labanauskas v Brendan Dolan 4/6
BoyleSports Outright Winner Odds
4/1 Gerwyn Price
5/1 Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen
10/1 Jose de Sousa
14/1 Dimitri van den Bergh
16/1 Jonny Clayton
25/1 Nathan Aspinall, Gary Anderson
28/1 James Wade, Dave Chisnall
33/1 Michael Smith, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Joe Cullen
40/1 Krzysztof Ratajski, Rob Cross, Daryl Gurney
50/1 Damon Heta, Brendan Dolan
66/1 Mensur Suljovic, Luke Humphries
80/1 Ryan Searle, Danny Noppert, Ian White, Gabriel Clemens
100/1 Stephen Bunting, Ross Smith, Mervyn King
150/1 Vincent van der Voort, Callan Rydz
200/1 Martijn Kleermaker, Darius Labanauskas
300/1 Glen Durrant
Odds courtesy BoyleSports Betting. Correct at time of writing. Subject to fluctuation.