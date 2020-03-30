The Current British Open champion golfer Shane Lowry thinks players will struggle to get visas when the game returns and travel restrictions will be a major worry.

The Offaly golfer told Sky Sports “The only issue I see with golf is that we all live in different countries,”

“I think that’s the big issue. When you look at the Premier League they all live in England. So when England is ready to open up again you can start back the Premier League.

“It will be interesting to see what restrictions are in place when we get playing. I’d just be fearful that players might not get visas if they’re from certain countries. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The first two golf majors of the season, the Masters and US PGA Championship, have been postponed and not yet rescheduled.

June’s US Open is a major doubt due to the proximity of Winged Foot to a coronavirus containment zone.