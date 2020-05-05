Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Professional Golf is set to make a return on May 17th at the Seminole Golf Club at Ponte Vedra Beach.

The event will be televised on Sky Sports and NBC Sports. It will be centred around a 3 million dollars skin’s match supported by the UnitedHealth Group to raise money for The American Nurses foundation and CDH Foundation. These two organisations have been heavily involved in the fight against Covid 19. Additionally, Farmers Insurance has pledged $1 million to back a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organization helping COVID-19 healthcare workers and impacted frontline shift employees.

The event will feature Rory McIlroy a two time Fed Ex Cup champion and the current world number 1. He will team up with Dustin Johnson. The pair will face PGA superstar Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. According to the PGA Tour website the event will adhere to strict social distancing rules, local mandates and will use testing measure to protect the health and safety of golfers, TV crew and others on site.

Event Information

Players: All four golfers will donate their time for the 18-hole, two-man team skins competition. McIlroy/Johnson playing for the American Nurses Foundation and Fowler/Wolff playing for the CDC Foundation.

● Location: Seminole Golf Club (Juno Beach, Fla.) A majestic Donald Ross design with a clever routing on a rectangular site. Each hole at Seminole encounters a new wind direction. No fans or spectators will be permitted on site.

Television Broadcast: NBC, GOLF Channel, NBCSN, Sky Sports and other PGA TOUR global media partners

Safety measures: PGA TOUR will follow all guidelines. It will also follow executive orders and mandates issued by the state of Florida, Palm Beach County and the city of Juno Beach.

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour Commissioner said, “We are excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event”.