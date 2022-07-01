Spain’s Jorge Campillo leads Horizon Irish Open

45 total views, 45 views today

The current clubhouse leader at the Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet is Jorge Campillo.

The Spaniard shot a second round 68 to go with yesterday’s 65 to finish the halfway stage of the 2022 Horizon Irish Open on -11.

“I played great over the last two days, so I can’t complain” Campillo admitted. “It was a great two days. Today was a little tougher than yesterday and I managed to play okay as well, so I’m quite happy about it.

“It started raining towards the last few holes for you out there. You’re done, you’re finished and you can relax and put your feet up. If the rain does come even harder this afternoon, for the afternoon players, what do you think they can expect? How will the course play trickier?”

Jorge Campillo is one shot ahead of Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay who shot 67 and 69 respectively today.

Frederic Lacroix of France and Scotland’s David Law who posted rounds of 70 and 68 respectively on Friday come next at -9.

