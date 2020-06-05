Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Greyhound Racing in Ireland is set to return behind closed after the current guidelines were pushed forward today by Leo Varadkar. The Irish Greyhound Board have welcomed this decision as part of the Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

The IGB said they have arranged a comprehensive package of greyhound trials which will begin on June 8th. They have also said that all 14 greyhound will have the intention to resume behind closed doors racing from June 15th. The chairman of the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB), Frank Nyhan said, “We very much welcome the government decision today which allows the greyhound industry to make the necessary arrangements for the resumption of greyhound racing.” Mr Nyhan said it was “critical” for the wider industry including breeders, owners, stadia networks and other support services.

Public health recommendations will continue to put in place and detailed protocols and response plans have been put in place by the IGB for those working in the current environment. Nyhan acknowledged Minister Creed for his his support stating, “I would like to acknowledge the support of Minister Creed and his officials at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in what has been a difficult period for all associated with the greyhound industry’’.

Furthermore the IGB put in place a Covid 19 Greyhound Care Payment Scheme. This meant a subsistence payment was paid in respect of over 6,600 greyhounds. This was to ensure care and welfare of racing greyhounds were adressed during the suspension of racing. It is expected the scheme cost around 1.3 million euros. The IGB have also said they will announce a detail scheduled of race meetings behind closed doors in the coming days