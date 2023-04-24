1,507 total views, 1,507 views today

Ireland dominates Sri Lanka on day one of second Test match in Galle

In a superb day for Ireland, they reached 319-4 on day one of the second and final Test match of the series against Sri Lanka in Galle. Ireland captain, Andrew Balbirnie, hit a masterful 95 before Lorcan Tucker surpassed him as Ireland’s leading Test run-scorer. Here is a summary of day one.

Early Wickets and Rebuilding

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat. They lost opener, PJ Moor, early in the innings, followed soon after by James McCollum. Sri Lanka took early wickets, reducing the visitors to 43-2. However, Balbirnie and Paul Stirling rebuilt after the early wickets, registering a century stand. Stirling hit a career-best total of 74 before retiring hurt due to cramps.

Balbirnie’s Expertly Paced Innings

Balbirnie registered his career-best Test score, reaching his third Test match half-century off just 44 balls. He slowed down into the anchor role as Stirling pushed on at the other end. Balbirnie looked set for a maiden Test hundred, but disaster struck when he tried to paddle-sweep Ramesh Mendis, resulting in his dismissal just five runs short of the milestone.

Tucker and Campher Record Partnership

Lorcan Tucker wasted no time in continuing Stirling’s pace of attack. He notched his half-century with a boundary, finishing unbeaten on 78, while Curtis Campher finished the day on 27*. The duo finished off the day with a record partnership for Ireland’s fifth wicket.

Match Summary

